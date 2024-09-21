FDA approves a first-of-a-kind flu vaccine in the form of a nasal spray!

Silver Spring, Maryland - In a first, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a nasal spray flu vaccine that anyone can self-administer.

AstraZeneca's first-of-a-kind flu vaccine in the form of a nasal spray was officially approved for self-use by the FDA. © AstraZeneca / AFP

Starting next fall, AstraZeneca's FluMist, which was authorized in 2003 to be administered by a health care provider, will be available to Americans through an online drug store.



The needle-free spray would be shipped following a screening assessment.

"Today's approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families," said top FDA official Peter Marks.

Anyone over 18 will be authorized to administer the vaccine to themselves or another person. It is approved for use on anyone from age two to 49.

FluMist is based on a weakened form of live influenza virus.

Seasonal flu causes around a billion infections every year, according to the World Health Organization, including up to 650,000 deaths.