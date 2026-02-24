Dog mom begs rescuers for help when they find her and seven puppies abandoned in graveyard

Cleveland, Ohio - When dog rescuers received a tip-off that puppies had been abandoned in a cemetery, they acted immediately. What they didn't realize, however, was that someone else was waiting on site to help them.

A litter of puppies had been abandoned at a cemetery in Cleveland. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lisanoblebrathilton

Lisa Noble Brat Hilton and her team rushed to the resting place in Cleveland, Texas, as soon as they became aware of the litter of puppies.

Not only were there seven tiny puppies wandering around the cemetery grounds, but their mother had also been left behind by their former owner.

The initial concern that the dog might make the rescue operation more difficult due to her mistrust of strangers vanished into thin air in seconds.

The abandoned four-legged friend made it clear to the rescuers right from the start how happy she was to see them and literally begged the animal rights activists for help.

With her tail wagging and in a submissive posture, the docile mother dog approached Lisa's team without hesitation, who were delighted with the outcome of this rescue operation.