Dog mom begs rescuers for help when they find her and seven puppies abandoned in graveyard
Cleveland, Ohio - When dog rescuers received a tip-off that puppies had been abandoned in a cemetery, they acted immediately. What they didn't realize, however, was that someone else was waiting on site to help them.
Lisa Noble Brat Hilton and her team rushed to the resting place in Cleveland, Texas, as soon as they became aware of the litter of puppies.
Not only were there seven tiny puppies wandering around the cemetery grounds, but their mother had also been left behind by their former owner.
The initial concern that the dog might make the rescue operation more difficult due to her mistrust of strangers vanished into thin air in seconds.
The abandoned four-legged friend made it clear to the rescuers right from the start how happy she was to see them and literally begged the animal rights activists for help.
With her tail wagging and in a submissive posture, the docile mother dog approached Lisa's team without hesitation, who were delighted with the outcome of this rescue operation.
What happened to this mother dog and her seven puppies?
"Momma almost knocked me over," recalls the woman, who captured the moment they met on video. "She was so excited."
The small family of dogs was first given food and water before being loaded into a van, which also went very smoothly – as if the animals knew that these people only wanted to do them good.
After a veterinary check-up, the eight dogs are now allowed to rest at Lisa's place.
As soon as the puppies are old enough to be separated from their mother, a suitable home will be found for each of them.
"He’s got a bouquet of puppies and I’ve never been more jealous in my life," one commenter said of the man in the video holding an armful of pups.
"The way she hunkered down to show she's a nice girl... Bless you guys," added a second user as a third wrote, "Momma knew her and her babies were finally safe!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@lisanoblebrathilton