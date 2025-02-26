Measles outbreak in Texas turns deadly with first US fatalities in years

Houston, Texas - An unvaccinated child in Texas has died from measles, authorities said Wednesday, marking the first US fatality from the highly contagious virus in nearly a decade and sparking renewed fears of its resurgence.

An unvaccinated child in Texas has died from measles, marking the first US fatality from the highly contagious virus in nearly a decade. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The death comes amid declining immunization rates nationwide and as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long spread falsehoods around the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, begins his tenure as US health secretary.

"The school-aged child who was not vaccinated was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles," the state health department said in a news release.

A statement from Lubbock city confirmed that the child passed away "within the last 24 hours."

Addressing reporters during a meeting of President Donald Trump's cabinet, Kennedy said: "There are two people who have died," but provided no further details. He also downplayed the situation, stating, "It's not unusual. You have measles outbreaks every year."

Since the start of the year, more than 130 measles cases have been reported in west Texas and neighboring New Mexico, the vast majority in unvaccinated children.

Eighteen have been hospitalized in Texas, and health officials warn the outbreak is likely to grow.