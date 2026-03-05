Dogs go viral for their hysterically "New York" attitudes: "They’ve both got amazing NYC energy"

New York, New York - A brief encounter between a random man and two New York dogs brought laughter to many onlookers.

The dogs waited for their humans in wind and weather, their calm composure inspiring the net. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@camilomposada

"We found these little dogs in New York waiting for their owners," he wrote under the viral clip.

One of the dogs is wearing a blue jacket, the other a pink one, both sitting on a bench and waiting patiently for their owners to return.

While the man films the funny scene, both dogs give him very different expressions, which were interpreted differently on TikTok and led to lots of joking.

Many viewers saw the pets' relaxed facial expressions as typical big-city behavior.

"Real New Yorkers, one angry and one filled with anxiety," joked one user, while another said, "They’ve both got amazing NYC energy."

And no wonder the dogs didn't get riled up by the filming man – they're New Yorkers! They've likely seen it all at this point in the weird and wonderful Big Apple.