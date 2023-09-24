Pig heart transplant successfully performed for only the second time!

Baltimore, Maryland - A 58-year-old man this week became the world's second patient to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart, the latest milestone in a growing field of medical research.

Lawrence Faucette became only the second-ever person to undergo a successful pig heart transplant! © YouTube/University of Maryland School of Medicine

Transplanting animal organs into humans could offer a solution to the chronic shortage of human organ donations. More than 100,000 Americans are currently on waiting lists for organ transplants.



Both heart procedures were carried out by experts from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, with the first patient dying two months after his transplant last year due to "a multitude of factors including his poor state of health" prior to the operation, the university said in a statement Friday.

The latest operation took place on Wednesday, with the patient, Lawrence Faucette, ineligible for a donated human heart due to pre-existing vascular disease and internal bleeding complications.

Without the experimental transplant, the father of two and Navy veteran was facing near-certain heart failure.

"My only real hope left is to go with the pig heart, the xenotransplant," Faucette was quoted as saying prior to the procedure. "At least now I have hope, and I have a chance."