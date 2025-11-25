UN warns cuts to HIV funding are "most significant setback in decades"

Geneva, Switzerland - Dramatic international funding cuts have thrown the global HIV response into turmoil, the United Nations said Tuesday, warning that new infections could surge.

UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima has warned that funding cuts to the global HIV response could lead to a surge of new infections. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The UNAIDS agency cautioned that, since the US and others abruptly slashed funding this year, the ecosystem sustaining HIV treatment and prevention in dozens of countries has been "shaken to its core".

"Clinics closed without warning, thousands of health workers faced job losses or lost salaries, and life-saving testing, treatment, and prevention services experienced widespread and continuing disruption," UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva.

Presenting a new report, she described it as the "most significant setback in decades".

Byanyima pointed to "the abrupt pause by the United States" – previously the biggest funder of the global HIV response – after President Donald Trump returned to the White House at the start of the year.

But she highlighted that other major donors had also significantly cut their foreign aid spending.

"The cuts are dramatic across the board," she lamented, warning of "devastating consequences".

In its report, UNAIDS said that in 2024, around 1.3 million people contracted the disease.

That was 40% lower than in 2010, but remained more than three times higher than needed to reach the UN's goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Around 630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses last year, down 54% since 2010, and 15% since 2020, the report said ahead of World AIDS Day next Monday.

But Byanyima warned Tuesday that the deep funding crisis had "exposed the fragility of the progress we fought so hard to achieve".