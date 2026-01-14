Body mod addict covers her face in safety pins with wild corset-inspired piercing

An unknown woman on social media used an extraordinary number of piercings to attach safety pins and ribbons to her face and give herself a bizarre, corset-inspired body modification .

A woman on social media gave herself a corset-like body modification by embedding safety pins into her face. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mistertattoo19

The anonymous woman coated her face in multiple piercings, allowing her to attach safety pins and tie black and red ribbons between them, covering her nose and mouth.

A now-viral social media post showed off the bizarre body modification in full, as the woman carefully threads the ribbons through the pins.

What's most extraordinary, however, is how dedicated the woman clearly is to the corset look, as the video shows rings pierced into her back as well, lining each side of her spine.

These piercings are then used as hooks to attach even more ribbon, criss-crossed down her spine until it reaches a bow at the end. The design makes her back look like an 1800s-style corset that has been tied up.

A pearl string is then hung from hooks embedded into her back just beneath her shoulders.

Corset piercings have become increasingly popular over recent years as a form of extreme body modification. Usually, this is done along the spine, much like the woman in the video, but her facial corset remains truly unique.

Professional body piercer Leaf Charles explained in a 2024 video that corsets are classified as "play" piercings because they often don't last long and are usually done for photoshoots.

"Most people just get them for photoshoots and things like that," Charles explained. "These would be classed as surface piercings, and rings can't go in surface piercings."