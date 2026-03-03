Machine Gun Kelly reveals new tattoo tribute to his daughter with Megan Fox

Berlin, Germany - Famous singer Machine Gun Kelly has had a touching tattoo tribute to his daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker inked onto his hand by a body artist in Berlin.

Famous singer Machine Gun Kelly got a touching tattoo tribute to his daughter inked onto his hand. © IMAGO/Cover-Images

A tattoo artist in Berlin on Sunday shared a series of pictures showing off a new piece of art he inked on Machine Gun Kelly's hand while the star was on stage in Germany.

"Got some awesome pictures from the SAGA tattoo I did on [MGK] on stage," artist Zsofi Csepai captioned a post on Instagram. "Love the vibe and they look so fire!"

The images show a pair of tattoos inked onto both of MGK's hands, reading "SAGA" in all capital letters.

The inking seems to be a tribute to MGK's daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, whom he shares with ex-partner Megan Fox.

MGK and Fox welcomed their daughter on March 27, 2025, shortly after splitting up. He is also the father of a 16-year-old girl named Casie, whom he had with his ex Emma Cannon.

His new piece is hardly an oddity for the Bad Things singer, who has completely covered his body in blackout tattoos over the last few years.

In September last year, MGK addressed the experience of having his entire body tattooed, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show and describing it as the "worst torture I've ever experienced."