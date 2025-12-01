Heavily-tattooed woman gives herself vampire fangs in bizarre body modification

An extreme tattoo addict known only as Saika has completed her radical transformation into a real-life vampire through the installation of a pair of fangs.

Saika has completed her remarkable tattoo transformation with a pair of vampire fangs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jewlsjuless

With nearly half a million followers on TikTok – where she goes as @jewlsjuless – and thousands more on Instagram, Saika's remarkable tattoo transformation has given her a unique look adored by many.

Saika regularly changes her hairdo, shifting from one ethereal style and color to another, and keeps her skin as pale as possible, further adding to that vampire image she seems to so strive for.

Her chest, arms, and torso are covered in intricately designed and carefully sketched tattoos, each of which seems to tell a story that only she can tell.

Most notable, however, are her various body modifications, which include a range of different piercings, many of which take up a prominent spot on her face.

In some more recent posts, however, Saika has shown off the extreme body modification that truly makes her look unique and completes her transformation into a vampire: A pair of fangs in her mouth.

A video pinned to the top of her TikTok feed shows off the process behind the fangs. Saika is first seen grinning at the camera with normal teeth, before lying down on a bed and having her mouth held open by a device.

After the operation, close-ups of her brand-new fangs are shown to the camera, giving her a truly vampiric look.