Man stops sweating and loses all his hair in shocking allergic reaction to tattoo ink

Wrocław, Poland - A 36-year-old man lost all of his hair and stopped sweating after developing a rare medical condition due to a flower tattoo inked into his forearm.

The Polish man, who remains unnamed, developed a series of rare medical conditions mere months after getting a red flower tattooed on his forearm, LAD Bible reports.

His shocking ordeal began only four months after he got the tattoo in 2020, when his skin started to violently itch before peeling and forming a nasty rash.

Over the next few weeks, the rash spread across his entire body before turning into erythroderma, a nasty condition that sees 90% of a person's skin inflamed and peeling off.

Erythroderma is extremely dangerous and can be life-threatening due to the severe loss of bodily fluids and an inability to regulate temperature.

As part of this horrendous condition, the man found himself unable to sweat and lost all of the hair across his head, face, and the entirety of his body.

Doctors who examined the case established that the incident was likely caused by an immune response to the red tattoo ink.

A 2025 medical journal report – published in Clinics and Practice – corroborated this belief, writing that the man's condition was likely caused by "complications of a red ink tattoo, marking a rare and previously unreported case of such extensive reactions."