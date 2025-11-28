Tattoo addict transforms into a zombie with extreme body mods

Kaliningrad, Russia - An ink-addicted man from Russia has turned himself into a real-life zombie through the use of remarkably radical body modifications and a plethora of extreme tattoos .

This ink-addicted man has turned himself into a zombie via radical body mods and a plethora of extreme tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@zombiezlo

Boasting nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, a Russian man who simply goes by "Zombie" on social media has turned himself into a real-life undead monster.

Staring vacantly through tattooed eyeballs, his face is covered completely in blackout ink that shows off every wrinkle and blemish across his head.

Most noticeable – and perhaps most shocking – are his nose and ears, which seem to have been chopped off. In their place are just gaping holes.

"My face is the canvas on which my life reflects," he wrote on one post featuring an image of his tattoed self against a graffiti-covered background.

"It's hard to understand where is the graffiti and where I am."

Zombie's life and story are pretty much a complete mystery. All that can be discerned about him, apart from his radical appearance, is that he comes from Kaliningrad and has received many mods from a man who goes by Alexander.

"He is not looking for approval," he wrote in another post. "He is the epitome of transformation. The skin has become a canvas, the pain is a ritual. Look into the eyes and you will see the emptiness."