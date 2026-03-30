Extreme body mod addict tattoos tongue and eyeballs, gives herself elf ears

Perth, Australia - Aussie body modification and tattoo artist Dead Soul has undergone a radical transformation, including ink on her tongue and in her eyeballs as well as a pair of elf ears.

Aussie body modifier Dead Soul has transformed her look with tattooed eyeballs and elf ears. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@deadsoultattoos

The woman who goes by Dead Soul online has made a name for herself with the extraordinary work she has done as a tattoo artist in Perth.

Most remarkable, however, are not the inkings and body modifications she's been involved in producing, but the ones she had adorned upon her own skin.

Regularly taking on a demonic theme, Dead Soul looks almost incomparable to any other tattoo enthusiast out there, with ink covering almost every inch of her body and taking up residence in all sorts of unexpected places.

In one particularly extraordinary post from a few years ago, she revealed her three most extreme body modifications – and they're not to be trifled with!

"All [three] of my new amazing modifications revealed!" she captioned the video. "Eyeball tattoo, pixie ears, tongue staining."

The TikTok video shows off a pair of eyeballs which have been tattooed blue, a dangerous process known to have nearly blinded fellow Australian inking legend, Amber Luke.

Her face, which is covered in tattoos and numerous piercings, also hides another little secret – she has dyed her tongue a light blue color.

To make matters even more unusual, Dead Soul has clipped the top of her ears and sewn them back together, giving them a pointed tip like the ears of an elf.