"Wasp" girl chops tongue in half and tattoos it black, covers body in radical mods

This extreme body modification and tattoo fanatic has dramatically transformed herself into a real-life demon by chopping her tongue in half and inking it a dark black color.

This extreme body modification and tattoo addict has chopped her tongue in half and coated it with black ink. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@whoswasp

A woman who only goes by the name of "Wasp" or "Vespa" on social media has used her clout to show off an extraordinary array of radical and life-changing body modifications that could make even the most hardcore wince.

While she spends most of her time on TikTok, where she goes as @whoswasp and has more than 10,000 followers, showing off her body modifications, it's on Instagram that she really lets her wild side out.

Wasp's Instagram page is full of artistic snaps showing off not only her many radical piercings, tattoos, and modifications, but also her unique fashion style and overtly sexual, often demonically-inspired art.

In one particularly eye-catching post, Wasp shows off what is perhaps her most extreme body modification of them all – her tattooed, split tongue.

Stained a dark black color with some form of ink, Wasp's tongue has been chopped in half to resemble that of a snake. In the video, she can be seen flapping it around while smiling at the camera.

Through her nose is a pair of horns, adding to her demonic look, which has already been accentuated by the chain around her neck, her many piercings, and her black makeup.

Wasp's extreme look is becoming less and less unusual, with many body modification fanatics opting for transformations that are increasingly intense, invasive and risky.