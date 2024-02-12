New York subway shooting leaves one dead and more injured

New York, New York – Six people were shot with at least one victim killed after a shooting at a New York City subway station in the Bronx on Monday afternoon just ahead of the busy rush hour.

Authorities were alerted just after 4:30 PM, when one patient was taken to the hospital and later died. Four more people were in serious condition, one critically and one with minor injuries, the fire department said.

No motive was given for the shooting and no arrests had been made. As per reports, there are two suspects, and the shooting is believed to have been the result of a dispute. Four of the victims are said to have been men, two women, aged from 14 to 71 years old, and at least one identified as a pediatric case.

"The shooter remains at large," according to Congressman Ritchie Torres.



Broadcasters showed a major emergency response at the elevated outdoor Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the northern borough of the Bronx, nine miles north of Manhattan's Times Square.

Police detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene conducting a fingerprint search following the shootings.

"We are on scene at an ongoing investigation at the Mount Eden Avenue Station on the (subway) in the Bronx. Please avoid the area... Use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area," Kaz Daughtry, New York police deputy commissioner for operations, said on social media.

"This incident was a result of two groups that started fighting while on a train," he later added.

Mass shootings are common in the US, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm. Polls show a majority of Americans favor stricter gun regulations, but the powerful gun lobby and mobilized voters supporting the country's culture of strong gun rights have repeatedly stymied lawmakers from taking action.