New York City murder rates down as NYPD releases crime stats for 2023

New York, New York - New York City homicide and shootings dropped in 2023 for a second straight year, a newly released NYPD report showed.

Data released by the New York Police Department shows citywide murder rates in 2023 dropped by 11% compared to the previous year. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

There were 380 murder victims last year, an 11% decrease from 2022 when 429 people were killed, statistics ending December 24 show.



The NYPD recorded 967 shootings in 2023 compared with 1,277 in 2022, a drop of 24.3%, and there were 405 fewer shooting victims in 2023 compared with the previous year's 1,546, down 26.2%.

Homicides and gun violence spiked after the pandemic, with 488 murder victims in 2021, prompting mayor Eric Adams and former police commissioner Keechant Sewell to roll out a new anti-gun unit in March 2022.

In its first week on city streets, the neighborhood safety unit made 31 gun arrests in six days, the Daily News reported at the time.