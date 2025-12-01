Three New York City casinos cleared to open after controversial vote

New York, New York - A state board voted Monday to authorize casino licenses to three New York City projects, the last major obstacle to bringing gambling to the metropolis.

A proposed casino next to Citi Field in Queens has inched closer to reality after representatives of New York state's Gaming Facility Location Board cleared a major obstacle. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Representatives of New York state's Gaming Facility Location Board pointed to the economic boost from the sites, two of which are in the borough of Queens and one in the Bronx.

All three proposed Manhattan sites were eliminated at an earlier phase of the process due to local opposition centered on worries about traffic, gambling addiction, and other social ills.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who has welcomed casinos in the city as a source of economic growth, praised the board.

"The three projects approved today promise to unlock billions in funding for the Metropolitan Transit Authority and create tens of thousands of jobs," she said, referring to the agency that runs New York's subway and bus system.

"It is critical that they keep those promises."

But casino opponents erupted in opposition when board Chair Vicki Been announced their approval at Monday's public meeting, shouting "Shame on You!" repeatedly before being escorted out.

The move clears the way for the final approval of licenses before the state's year-end deadline.