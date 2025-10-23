New Yorkers flood the streets to protest escalating ICE raids: "Hands off!"

New York, New York - "Hands off!" chanted hundreds of New Yorkers furious over a roundup of street vendors by federal agents as part of President Donald Trump 's escalating campaign against undocumented migrants .

New Yorkers have hit the streets since an aggressive ICE raid in Chinatown on Tuesday, with protestors calling out Trump's escalating anti-migrant campaign. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Masked federal officers are often found in the halls of 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, where immigrants attempting to remain in the US attend court hearings.

But on Tuesday, agents hit Canal Street in Chinatown, picking up nine African men suspected of being in the country illegally during an operation Homeland Security said focused on counterfeit goods.

Four people who sought to interrupt the arrests were also detained, but later released without charge.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Todd Lyons subsequently announced that arrests in New York would increase as it is a sanctuary city.

Lyons added that his agency's operations were not "random" but "intelligence-driven."

Several dozen New Yorkers took to the streets on Tuesday night to protest the arrests, followed by hundreds more on Wednesday.

Protester Lorelei Crean (18) warned that immigration officers had "been taking over all over the country."

"Now it's coming to New York, and this is New York showing and saying that ICE has to get out of New York," Crean said.