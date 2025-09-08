US Open 2025: Alcaraz dominates rival Sinner to win second title!

New York, New York - Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open and reassert his dominance of an era-defining rivalry in a final delayed by the visit of President Donald Trump.

Carlos Alcaraz won his second US Open crown – his sixth Grand Slam title – during Sunday's men's final. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The 22-year-old Alcaraz won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title, avenging his lone defeat in a major final by Sinner at Wimbledon in July.

"It's a great feeling. I'm working really hard just to lift this trophy. It's my second one, but it's still a dream come true," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz will reclaim the world number one ranking from Sinner, returning to the top spot on Monday for the first time since September 2023 after ending the Italian's 27-match winning run at hard-court Grand Slams.

"It was one of the first goals that I had, to recover the number one [ranking]," said Alcaraz, who also defeated Sinner in an epic French Open final in June.

Alcaraz has now won seven of the past eight meetings and is 10-5 overall against Sinner.

"I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," said Sinner. "I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today. He raised his level when he had to... He played better than me today."

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the last eight Grand Slams on offer, winning four apiece to assert their superiority over the rest of the sport, including Novak Djokovic.

But while Sinner is 109-4 against the rest of the tour over the past two seasons, Alcaraz has had his number.

"It's going to be on me if I want to make changes or not," said Sinner. "That's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player."

Sinner's defeat at Flushing Meadows extends the longest drought without a successful men's title defense of any Grand Slam in the Open era.

No man has retained the US Open crown since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008.

Anticipation for the third straight Grand Slam final between the game's top two players assumed an even greater dimension with the presence of President Trump.