Newborn girl found abandoned at busy New York City subway station

New York, New York - A newborn baby was found abandoned at a busy New York City subway station on Monday, law enforcement has announced.

The NYPD has shared surveillance footage of the woman believed to have abandoned the baby at Penn Station. © X/@NYPDnews

The helpless baby girl was left at the 34th Street-Penn Station 1 train subway station amid the morning rush hour, as reported by ABC News.

New York police officers released footage from a nearby surveillance camera and are now searching for the woman who carried the newborn in cloths before abandoning the little girl.

It's not yet clear whether the woman being sought is the baby's mother, but officials reported that she dropped the newborn off before fleeing on foot.

Police had received an anonymous tip-off as the baby lay abandoned, and emergency services quickly made their way to the station, where they found the baby alive and alert.

According to the report, the infant was taken to the hospital, and her condition was stable. It's not yet known how long the little one had was left abandoned at the busy subway station.