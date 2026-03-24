Flight attendant survives horror LaGuardia crash after being ejected from plane
New York, New York - Solange Tremblay was a flight attendant on the Air Canada plane that crashed into a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening. The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the accident, and Tremblay experienced a terrifying ordeal when she was thrown out of the plane.
Tremblay made a lucky escape: after the plane collided with the vehicle on the runway, the flight attendant was thrown hundreds of feet from the wreckage of the CRJ-900 jet.
She was later found alive on the tarmac – still strapped to her seat – as Sarah Lépine, the flight attendant's daughter, told the National Post.
"It’s a miracle she is even alive," Sarah said, adding that a guardian angel had watched over her mother during the crash.
Given the circumstances, Tremblay did not emerge unscathed: she suffered a black eye and several broken bones in her leg.
"I haven't spoken to her since this morning. She was being transferred to a different hospital for surgery on her leg," her daughter added.
Tremblay's husband, Denis Jr. Nicol, said on Facebook that his wife was doing surprisingly well given her injuries and thanked all of those who have sent well-wishes to the family.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Solange Tremblay & Seth Wenig/AP/dpa