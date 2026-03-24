Flight attendant survives horror LaGuardia crash after being ejected from plane

New York, New York - Solange Tremblay was a flight attendant on the Air Canada plane that crashed into a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening. The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the accident , and Tremblay experienced a terrifying ordeal when she was thrown out of the plane.

Flight attendant Solange Tremblay was thrown from the crashed plane at LaGuardia Airport. © Screenshot/Facebook/Solange Tremblay

Tremblay made a lucky escape: after the plane collided with the vehicle on the runway, the flight attendant was thrown hundreds of feet from the wreckage of the CRJ-900 jet.

She was later found alive on the tarmac – still strapped to her seat – as Sarah Lépine, the flight attendant's daughter, told the National Post.

"It’s a miracle she is even alive," Sarah said, adding that a guardian angel had watched over her mother during the crash.

Given the circumstances, Tremblay did not emerge unscathed: she suffered a black eye and several broken bones in her leg.

"I haven't spoken to her since this morning. She was being transferred to a different hospital for surgery on her leg," her daughter added.