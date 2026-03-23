AOC says she'll endorse challengers against House colleagues "if someone crosses some huge line"

Washington DC - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is refusing to rule out the possibility of endorsing challengers against her House colleagues.

In a recent interview, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to rule out the possibility of endorsing challengers to her colleagues that cross "some huge line." © Chet Strange / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Axios, AOC was asked if she is considering endorsing a primary challenge to an incumbent, which she has not done in years.

The representative explained that "if someone crosses some huge line, it's never something that I rule out," but noted that the offense would have to be "kind of an egregious thing."

The congresswoman's remarks come as she sits among the most popular Democrats in the country, and is rumored to be considering either a run for Senate – to replace current Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – or a run for president in 2028.

This year, 30 House Democratic incumbents are running for reelection. The party is striving to win a majority of the House and the Senate, which Republicans currently control.

AOC has given endorsements to a limited number of progressive Democrats that align with her views, but she explained that she does so strategically.

"Anybody can put up a website and put a list of policy commitments on it," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We have to see: Is there a record on those commitments? What is the relationship to an on-the-ground field force like? How material is the support?"