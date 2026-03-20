Maine's Graham Platner receives "excited" endorsement from Elizabeth Warren

Augusta, Maine - Prospective Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner on Thursday received an "excited" endorsement from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called him the "real deal."

Democratic Primary Senate Candidate Graham Platner (r) received the endorsement of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (l.) © Collage: AFP/Jemal Countess/Getty Images & AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

"I'm endorsing Graham Platner for Senate in Maine," Warren said in a video endorsement posted to Platner's account on X.

"Graham Platner is the real deal. He's a fighter, and he's ready to take that fight to Washington."

"He understands what's happening to working people when there's not someone in Washington fighting like hell for your family," she continued.

"Look, people are hurting. And people are excited to vote for someone who will actually fight for them. Not just nibble at the edges. Not just wimp out at holding the rich and powerful accountable."

She said that Platner "has the grit" to stand up to President Donald Trump and do what's right for the people of Maine.

Platner will face off against Maine Governor Janet Mills when the state holds its Democratic primaries in June. Most polls put him firmly ahead of Mills, as well as his presumptive general election competitor, incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.

His campaign has centered around the fight for free universal healthcare as well as the need for greater action to combat climate change.

In recent weeks, he has railed against Trump's war on Iran. He has launched particularly scathing attacks against Collins, who voted in favor of the Iraq War in 2003, a conflict in which Platner served.