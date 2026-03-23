Nancy Mace backs Rand Paul and slams Markwayne Mullin as DHS nominee: "Everyone knows this is wrong"

In a recent social media post, Nancy Mace (picture) defended Senator Rand Paul for confronting Markwayne Mullin over past comments he made during a recent hearing. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post on Thursday, Mace shared a clip of Paul calling out Mullin – whom President Donald Trump has tapped to take over as head of the Department of Homeland Security – for saying he "understands completely" why Paul's neighbor assaulted him back in 2017.

"There's a difference between right and wrong. Everyone knows this is wrong and few have spoken up," Mace wrote.

"Rand Paul had to have part of his lung removed after he was assaulted. Unreal we would promote someone who advertises violence as the answer when they have a political disagreement."

Throughout the hearing on Wednesday, Paul made the case that because of Mullin's history of anger issues and applauding of violence against his political opponents, he should not be trusted to lead DHS.

Earlier this month, Trump demoted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who faced heavy backlash over her leadership after federal immigration officials fatally shot two US citizens and used aggressive tactics against protesters.

Mace's take also comes as MAGA Republicans have become fractured on various issues, including Mullin's appointment.