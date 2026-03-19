Democrats storm out of Pam Bondi's "fake" Epstein files briefing

Washington DC - Democrats with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform stormed out of a tense hearing regarding updates on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi held a briefing with Congress on the Epstein files, which led to Democrats storming out in frustration. © Matt McClain / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called the hearing, aiming to boost the committee members' confidence in their handling of the files.

Bondi began by telling everyone that she was willing to take direct questions, but Democrats quickly announced they would be saving their questions for the attorney general's upcoming, on-the-record deposition.

Tensions then rose as Democrats pressed Bondi on whether she planned to show up for the deposition. Bondi refused to give a direct response, instead repeatedly saying she planned to "follow the law," leaving Democrats clearly frustrated.

Democratic Rep. Summer Lee challenged the purpose of the hearing and blamed Bondi for not actually offering anything new about the investigation.

Republican committee Chairman James Comer then reportedly mocked Lee and accused her of "trying to embarrass the attorney general."

When Lee clapped back that Bondi could defend herself, Comer retorted, "You wasted three minutes of everybody's time kind of b***hing," garnering gasps from the room.

Moments later, every Democratic member walked out. While speaking to reporters, Rep. Robert Garcia described the hearing as "fake" and vowed that the party "won't participate in these games."