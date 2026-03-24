California sues over Trump administration's order to reopen pipeline closed after devastating oil spill

San Francisco, California - California is suing President Donald Trump 's administration in a bid to block the restart of a Sable Offshore pipeline system shut down after a disastrous 2015 oil spill.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's reopening of a pipeline system that was closed after a disastrous 2015 oil spill. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit accused the energy Secretary Chris Wright of "a breathtaking power grab" after he issued an order earlier this month directing Sable Offshore Corp. to restart the Santa Ynez pipeline system, which had been closed after a devastating oil spill in 2015.

Wright cited a Donald Trump executive order which invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act in order to do so.

"This stunning usurpation of California's police powers, and the powers of the state and federal courts, should be struck down swiftly and certainly" the suit filed Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California reads.

It argues that Wright's order violates the Administrative Procedure Act and infringes on California's sovereign power under the Tenth Amendment. It also alleges that it violates the constitutional separation of powers in purporting to supersede state laws and judicial orders.

In January, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's attempt to designate Sable pipelines as "interstate," which he described as an "unlawful power grab" and "attempt to evade state regulation."

"The fossil fuel industry says 'Jump,' and the Trump Administration asks, 'How high?' The Trump Administration and its oil industry buddies are once again violating the law and trampling on our state's rights in pursuit of corporate profits," Bonta said in a statement on Monday.