Joe Kent spills on Trump's "surprised" reaction to his resignation in private call

Washington DC - Former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent recently shared how President Donald Trump reacted after he delivered his resignation directly to his boss.

In a recent interview, former intelligence official Joe Kent (r) explained how President Donald Trump (l) reacted after he personally delivered his resignation. © Collage: Megan Briggs & Nathan Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Kent claimed he called the president about his decision to leave in protest of Trump's recent decision to go to war with Iran at the advice of Vice President JD Vance.

While Trump reacted "a little bit surprised" by the news, and pushed back on Kent's claims that the war was influenced by Israel, Kent claimed their conversation "ended on good terms."

"I've been around the president enough to know that when he's really pissed off with people, he will let them know," Kent explained.

"He was just incredibly calm and respectful to me."

Last week, Kent announced his resignation on social media and shared a letter he sent to Trump, in which he argued that he could not "in good conscience" support the war because he believed Iran never posed an imminent threat and that Trump was pressured into military action by Israel.

While Kent claimed the president was "respectful," when asked about the resignation a day later, Trump told reporters that he "always thought" Kent – who he "didn't know" well – was "very weak on security."