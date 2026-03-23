Trump gets hit with several damning new polls over his leadership, Iran, and the economy
Washington DC - With the US at war, a series of recent polls revealed that the majority of Americans are not impressed with President Donald Trump and his aggressive leadership.
A CBS News/YouGov poll – which surveyed 3,335 voters from March 17 to 20 – found that 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency, while only 40% approved, leaving a -20 point spread.
On the economy, 64% disapproved, with 53% agreeing that Trump's policies are making Americans "financially worse off."
The president's recent decision to go to war with Iran, which has driven up prices on goods and oil, is also unpopular, with 62% saying they disapprove of his handling of the conflict.
A number of other recent polls also garnered similarly damning results.
A Rasmussen Reports poll – which surveyed 1,099 voters from December 21 to 23 – found him at 54% disapproval to 45% approval, while a Quantus Insights poll – which surveyed 1,064 voters between March 17 and 18 – similarly had him at 55% disapproval to 44% approval.
In an RMG Research poll – which surveyed 3,000 voters between March 11 and 19 – the president faired mildly better, but was still underwater, with an approval of 43% against a disapproval of 53%, leaving a -7 point difference.
In a statement to Newsweek regarding the recent polls, a spokesperson for the White House dismissed the reporting, arguing the "ultimate poll" came in November 2024 when Trump was voted back into office for his second term, adding that he remains "the most dominant figure in American politics."
Donald Trump's confusing relationship with polling
Throughout his return to the presidency, Trump's poll numbers have steadily fallen as his administration faces a number of major scandals and has implemented countless controversial policies and actions.
Trump has made a habit of going back and forth on polling, sometimes bolstering those that make him look good, while describing any poll with negative outcomes as "fake" or fraudulent.
With the midterm elections coming up in November, polling results are more pertinent than ever, as Republicans will have to fight to maintain their current majority in both the House and Senate.
Losing those majorities will make it incredibly hard for Trump to carry out his agenda in the second half of his term.
On Sunday, while speaking to reporters, Trump bragged that CNN recently shared a poll that found 100% of MAGA Republicans approve of the war.
"They said they've never seen that before, which is an honor," he added.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP