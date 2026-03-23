Trump gets hit with several damning new polls over his leadership, Iran, and the economy

Washington DC - With the US at war, a series of recent polls revealed that the majority of Americans are not impressed with President Donald Trump and his aggressive leadership.

A number of recent polls found that support for President Donald Trump's leadership and policies continue to plumment among American voters. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A CBS News/YouGov poll – which surveyed 3,335 voters from March 17 to 20 – found that 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency, while only 40% approved, leaving a -20 point spread.

On the economy, 64% disapproved, with 53% agreeing that Trump's policies are making Americans "financially worse off."

The president's recent decision to go to war with Iran, which has driven up prices on goods and oil, is also unpopular, with 62% saying they disapprove of his handling of the conflict.

A number of other recent polls also garnered similarly damning results.

A Rasmussen Reports poll – which surveyed 1,099 voters from December 21 to 23 – found him at 54% disapproval to 45% approval, while a Quantus Insights poll – which surveyed 1,064 voters between March 17 and 18 – similarly had him at 55% disapproval to 44% approval.

In an RMG Research poll – which surveyed 3,000 voters between March 11 and 19 – the president faired mildly better, but was still underwater, with an approval of 43% against a disapproval of 53%, leaving a -7 point difference.

In a statement to Newsweek regarding the recent polls, a spokesperson for the White House dismissed the reporting, arguing the "ultimate poll" came in November 2024 when Trump was voted back into office for his second term, adding that he remains "the most dominant figure in American politics."