Trump says it's an "honor" to kill Iranian military: "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday he feels honored to be killing Iran's leadership , calling them "deranged scumbags."

Trump called killing Iran's military an "honor" as the US-Israeli war on Tehran continues. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" Trump posted on social media shortly after midnight in Washington.

Iran's longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and numerous other top figures in Tehran have been killed since the war was launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

Trump struck out at media coverage questioning the success of the war, saying, "You would incorrectly think that we are not winning."

Iran's military is "being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," he said.

"We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time – Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today," Trump posted on Truth Social.