Trump gives coy response when asked how he and Melania spent Valentine's Day: "Better not tell you that!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was recently asked how he and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Valentine's Day, and his response raised far more questions than it answered.

President Donald Trump (r) recently dodged a question about how he and Melania (l) spent Valentine's Day, but praised his wife's unsuccessful documentary film. © Collage: ALEX WROBLEWSKI & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Monday, while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked if he had any Valentine's Day plans for his wife, and if he got her flowers to celebrate, as most couples do.

Instead of simply saying yes, the president paused and grimaced before responding.

"I better not tell you that, goodbye everybody," Trump said with an awkward laugh. "That's the toughest question."

Instead of leaving as intended, Trump took the moment to gloat about his wife's documentary, hailing it as a "tremendous hit," and

He also praised her "very consequential work" behind the scenes, which he claims will make her go down in history as "one of the truly great first ladies."