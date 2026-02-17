Trump gives coy response when asked how he and Melania spent Valentine's Day: "Better not tell you that!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump was recently asked how he and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Valentine's Day, and his response raised far more questions than it answered.
On Monday, while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked if he had any Valentine's Day plans for his wife, and if he got her flowers to celebrate, as most couples do.
Instead of simply saying yes, the president paused and grimaced before responding.
"I better not tell you that, goodbye everybody," Trump said with an awkward laugh. "That's the toughest question."
Instead of leaving as intended, Trump took the moment to gloat about his wife's documentary, hailing it as a "tremendous hit," and
He also praised her "very consequential work" behind the scenes, which he claims will make her go down in history as "one of the truly great first ladies."
Melania Trump's flagging "vanity project" film
The president's remarks come as the "Melania" film, which the first lady was paid over $20 million to star in, earned $7 million in its first weekend in theaters – an impressive draw for a documentary.
But in its second week, the film pulled in $2.37 million, a 67% drop from the previous week.
By the third, it only drew $886,000, leaving it ranked at #15 in the box office.
With the film only having grossed a bit over $15 million to date, it has become hard for Amazon MGM to justify the $40 million it paid to purchase its license, and the more than additional $30 million the company spent to market it.
The film has received poor reviews across the board. Many critics have argued it was created to serve as a "vanity project" for the first lady and a way for Amazon owner Jeff Bezos to further strengthen his ties to President Trump.
The president's comments also come as Melania has opted out of staying with her husband at the White House since the beginning of his second term, fueling speculation that their marriage is not in a good state.
While MAGA fans on social media labeled Trump's remarks as an example of his crass sense of humor, critics argued that it confirmed rumors that the Trump's are not as close as they claim.
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WROBLEWSKI & Mandel NGAN / AFP