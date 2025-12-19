Trump's DOJ will not meet deadline to release all Epstein files as pressure mounts

Washington DC - The Justice Department will release "several hundred thousand documents" on Friday from the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, with more files to be published over coming weeks.

It is anticipated that the documents will include substantial redactions, with prosecutors having wide latitude to withhold names, intelligence, and legally sensitive material.

Blanche, in an interview with Fox and Friends, also said that "as of today, there's no new charges coming, but we are investigating."

Friday is the deadline for the long-awaited release of the Epstein files, whose publication was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress last month and signed into law by President Donald Trump, a one-time close friend of Epstein.

"I expect that we're going to release several hundred thousand documents today," Blanche said. "And those documents will come in all different forms, photographs, and other materials associated with all of the investigations into Mr. Epstein.

"So today, several hundred thousand and then over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more," Blanche said.

The Justice Department was taking pains to ensure that the identities of Epstein's hundreds of victims were redacted from the records, the deputy attorney general said.