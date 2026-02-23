Everything we know about alleged Mar-a-Lago gunman Austin Tucker Martin
Palm Beach, Florida - New information has been released about the young man who allegedly traveled to Florida to assassinate President Donald Trump.
Authorities believe Austin Tucker Martin (21) drove his 2013 silver Volkswagen Tiguan from his home in Cameron, North Carolina, to the president's private club and residence on Saturday afternoon.
He then parked the car at Midtown Beach, a public area located about a 30-minute walk from the estate.
Martin was later spotted on the Mar-a-Lago property early Sunday morning carrying a shotgun and a fuel can.
When confronted by authorities, he allegedly put the can down, but moved the weapon to a "shooting position," prompting authorities to fire several shots, quickly killing Martin.
Throughout the weekend, Martin's mother, Melissa Martin, shared Facebook posts inquiring about her son's whereabouts, as she believed he had gone missing. The sheriff's office of Moore County, North Carolina, also said a relative had reported him missing at 1:38 AM on Sunday, around the same time he was fatally shot.
President Trump, who has been the target of several assassination attempts in recent years, was fortunately not at the estate during the shooting, as he was in Washington DC.
What we know about Austin Tucker Martin's political views
Little is factually known about Martin's political affiliations and views, and there has been a lot of conflicting information reported thus far.
Martin graduated from Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina, in 2023. That same year, Martin suffered the loss of his older sister, Caitlin Renea Martin, at age 21 to a car accident.
State voting records show he was registered as an unaffiliated voter.
He does not appear to have any social media presence except for an Instagram account in which he posted artwork of golf courses related to Fresh Sky Illustrations, a company he started in June 2025.
According to TMZ, Martin worked at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club. Former coworkers told the outlet that Martin had recently become obsessed with files released by the Department of Justice related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
In a text exchange provided by one coworker, Martin says of the files, "evil is real and unmistakable," and urges the coworker to "tell other people" and "raise awareness."
But others have painted a different picture of Martin - according to The New York Times, Clarice Bonillo (21), who was his officer in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, said that while he held traditional conservative views, he "mostly kept it to himself.
Of his alleged crime, Bonillo said it seemed like "a very out-of-character thing for him to do."
In an interview with ABC News, Braeden Fields, Martin's cousin, described Martin as "very quiet," and said he "never really talked" about politics, although his family is "big Trump supporters."
Fields, who described himself as an avid hunter, also claimed Martin didn't like guns and had no experiencing using them.
"We grew up together, practically," Fields said. "I never – I wouldn't believe that he would do something like this. Mind-blowing."
Cover photo: Screenshot / Facebook / Melissa Martin