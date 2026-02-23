Everything we know about alleged Mar-a-Lago gunman Austin Tucker Martin

Palm Beach, Florida - New information has been released about the young man who allegedly traveled to Florida to assassinate President Donald Trump .

A North Carolina man has been identified as the alleged gunman who was fatally shot over the weekend at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. © Screenshot / Facebook / Melissa Martin

Authorities believe Austin Tucker Martin (21) drove his 2013 silver Volkswagen Tiguan from his home in Cameron, North Carolina, to the president's private club and residence on Saturday afternoon.

He then parked the car at Midtown Beach, a public area located about a 30-minute walk from the estate.

Martin was later spotted on the Mar-a-Lago property early Sunday morning carrying a shotgun and a fuel can.

When confronted by authorities, he allegedly put the can down, but moved the weapon to a "shooting position," prompting authorities to fire several shots, quickly killing Martin.

Throughout the weekend, Martin's mother, Melissa Martin, shared Facebook posts inquiring about her son's whereabouts, as she believed he had gone missing. The sheriff's office of Moore County, North Carolina, also said a relative had reported him missing at 1:38 AM on Sunday, around the same time he was fatally shot.

President Trump, who has been the target of several assassination attempts in recent years, was fortunately not at the estate during the shooting, as he was in Washington DC.