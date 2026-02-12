Judge sets start date for Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against BBC

Miami, Florida - A federal judge in Florida on Thursday set a February 2027 trial date for President Donald Trump 's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation.

President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the BBC will go to trial next February. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump filed the suit against the British broadcaster last year over the editing of his speech ahead of the Capitol riot in a documentary on the flagship BBC current affairs program "Panorama."

The president alleges that the BBC's editing of his January 6, 2021 speech made it appear that he had explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

District Judge Roy Altman set a February 15, 2027 date for a jury trial in the case, the latest of several brought by the litigious Trump against the media.

The Republican president is seeking "damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000" for each of two counts against the BBC, for alleged defamation and violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Lawyers for the British broadcaster have sought to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the court in Florida lacks jurisdiction.

They have also argued that Trump will not be able to prove that the documentary, which aired before the 2024 election but not in the United States, "caused him any cognizable injury."