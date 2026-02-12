Trump slams "RINO" Oklahoma governor as he backtracks on governors meeting chaos

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a brutal swing at Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt , who had announced that the annual governors' meeting would be canceled because only Republicans were invited.

President Donald Trump (r.) slammed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for comments he made about a now-canceled governors' meeting. © Collage: AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images & AFP/Saul Loeb

"The RINO Governor of the Great State of Oklahoma... incorrectly stated my position on the very exclusive Governors Annual Dinner and Meeting at the White House," Trump wrote in a raging Wednesday post on Truth Social.

"RINO" refers to an acronym widely used by MAGA to attack more moderate Republicans. It stands for "Republican In Name Only."

Stitt had angered Trump by announcing on Monday that the upcoming annual National Governors Association meeting and dinner would be canceled because the White House was only inviting GOP governors.

According to a report last week, the White House had sent out an email making it clear that only Republicans were welcome at the upcoming meeting. The news triggered widespread outrage from Democratic leaders.

"The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there," Trump wrote, referring to Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.



Trump then went on to attack both governors, accusing them of fraud and being "foul-mouthed."

"Stitt got it WRONG!" Trump raged. "I even invited the SLOB of a Governor, JB Pritzker, and horrendous California Governor, Gavin Newscum, to the Dinner, despite the terrible job that they are doing."