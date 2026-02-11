Trump "thinking" about latest military escalation against Iran as war looms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly considering sending another aircraft carrier to the Middle East as he continues to threaten Iran with war.

US President Donald Trump threatened to send another aircraft carrier group to the Middle East as part of his campaign of aggression against Iran. © Collage: ZOE SIMPSON / US NAVY / AFP

"We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going," Trump said in an interview with Axios, adding that he is "thinking" about sending another aircraft carrier strike group.

Last Friday, representatives from Tehran and Washington began new negotiations in Oman, which is serving as a mediator, under strict security measures. Trump said the talks had been "very good" and announced further negotiations.

After mass anti-government protests were brutally suppressed by Iranian security forces, the Republican repeatedly threatened to intervene with force, before pivoting to the older US obsession of Iran's nuclear program and – egged on by Israel – its ballistic missile program.

"Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump told Axios, referencing the unprecedented and unprovoked US attack of June 2025.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump on Wednesday in Washington to push for US military action.