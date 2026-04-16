Latest bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers fails in House of Representatives

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected an effort to curb President Donald Trump 's authority to wage war in Iran , another setback in Democrats' campaign to force Congress back into decisions over military action in the Middle East.

The House of Representatives has rejected the latest effort by Democrats to curb President Trump's authority to wage his controversial war on Iran. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The vote, held after Democrats forced the issue onto the floor, came as unease over the six-week conflict continued to spread on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers wary of rising costs, an unclear endgame and the risk of a wider war.

The measure would have required Trump to end US military operations against Tehran unless Congress explicitly approved them, invoking the 1973 War Powers Resolution that limits presidential freedom to conduct prolonged hostilities without lawmakers' consent.

It was largely a party-line vote, although one of Trump's Republicans supported the resolution and another abstained, while a Democrat voted against it.

Democrats argue that Trump launched the conflict jointly with Israel on February 28 without the congressional authorization required by the Constitution, which gives Congress sole power to declare war.

"We are standing at the edge of a cliff, and Congress must act before this president pushes us off. Every day we delay, we inch closer to a conflict with no exit ramp," Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said ahead of the vote.

The defeat came despite Democrats narrowing the margin from a previous failed House vote in March, when a similar resolution lost by seven votes.

But in the end, Republican support remained too thin.