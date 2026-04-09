Chuck Schumer announces plan to force another Iran war powers vote

Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to force another vote on a resolution to curb President Donald Trump's power to wage war on Iran without congressional authority.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced his intent to force another vote on an Iran war powers resolution in the upper chamber. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"This will be the FOURTH time we've forced a War Powers vote," Schumer posted on X on Wednesday.

"This time, after threats from POTUS to extinguish an entire civilization, Republicans must join us in voting to end this war once and for all."

Earlier this week, Trump threatened on Truth Social to wipe out a "whole civilization" if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire deal was reached shortly before Trump's deadline was set to expire, though Israel continues to wage deadly attacks on Lebanon.

The Senate has previously rejected several Iran war powers resolutions, mostly along party lines. A House resolution led by Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie has also failed to pass.

The next Senate vote is expected when upper chamber lawmakers reconvene next week.

"Our country is worse off because of Trump's strategic ineptitude. Enough is enough. Pass the War Powers Resolution, end the war," Schumer wrote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called the temporary ceasefire "woefully insufficient," urging the House to return to session in order to pass a war powers measure.