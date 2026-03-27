Man who assaulted Barron Trump's friend jailed by UK court

London, UK - A Russian man who became jealous of a woman's friendship with the youngest son of President Donald Trump was on Friday jailed for four years for assaulting her.

Barron Trump attends the presidential inauguration of his father, Donald Trump, in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Matvei Rumiantsev (22) was sent to prison for four years by a judge at London's Snaresbrook Crown Court.

"You are a man given to jealousy and you have a temper," said Judge Joel Bennathan, calling Rumiantsev "totally unrepentant."

The jury was told last year's assault had been accidentally witnessed by 20-year-old Barron Trump during a video call with the woman.

Rumiantsev was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm in January 2025 and perverting the course of justice, but acquitted of two separate charges of rape, as well as another assault charge from November 2024.

Barron Trump's surprise involvement in the criminal case at the court northeast of London attracted media attention when details were outlined for jurors.

Trump – the only son of the US president and First Lady Melania Trump – called British police from the US on January 18, 2025, reporting he had witnessed the assault during a video call with the woman whom he said he was "very close with."

The woman cannot be identified for legal reasons.