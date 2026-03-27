Man who assaulted Barron Trump's friend jailed by UK court
London, UK - A Russian man who became jealous of a woman's friendship with the youngest son of President Donald Trump was on Friday jailed for four years for assaulting her.
Matvei Rumiantsev (22) was sent to prison for four years by a judge at London's Snaresbrook Crown Court.
"You are a man given to jealousy and you have a temper," said Judge Joel Bennathan, calling Rumiantsev "totally unrepentant."
The jury was told last year's assault had been accidentally witnessed by 20-year-old Barron Trump during a video call with the woman.
Rumiantsev was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm in January 2025 and perverting the course of justice, but acquitted of two separate charges of rape, as well as another assault charge from November 2024.
Barron Trump's surprise involvement in the criminal case at the court northeast of London attracted media attention when details were outlined for jurors.
Trump – the only son of the US president and First Lady Melania Trump – called British police from the US on January 18, 2025, reporting he had witnessed the assault during a video call with the woman whom he said he was "very close with."
The woman cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Barron Trump reports abuse to London police
In a transcript shown to the court, Barron Trump told the London police operator: "I just got a call from a girl" who is "getting beat up."
"She's getting really badly beat up and the call was about 8 minutes ago, I don't know what could have happened by now," he added.
He said in a later email to the investigating police he had not expected the woman to answer his call due to the time difference with the US.
But "to my dismay," it was answered by "a shirtless man."
"The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian. The guy had hung up," Trump wrote.
During the call, he would not initially tell the operator how he knew the woman, but after being admonished for being "rude" eventually explained he "met her on social media."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP