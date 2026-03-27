Trump announces order to pay TSA agents amid shutdown chaos

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he would sign an order instructing the Department of Homeland Security to pay airport security officers who have been working without salary amid a budget standoff on Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Markwayne Mullin after he was sworn in as Department of Homeland Security Secretary, at the White House on March 24, 2026. © REUTERS

Many Transportation Security Administration staff at the nation's airports have gone weeks without full pay.

"I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!" Trump added.

US airports are struggling with long delays, with some passengers reporting waits of several hours during what is a busy spring travel period.

Unscheduled absences among TSA staff have surged to their highest levels since a shutdown of the parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, began in mid-February.

That ongoing dispute centers on demands by opposition Democrats for reforms of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which has faced nationwide criticism of its aggressive tactics against immigrants and for the shooting deaths of two US citizens this year.

Trump has stymied hopes of agreement between Republicans and Democrats to end the budget standoff by saying he will not sign a funding deal unless Congress also passes a contentious bill to overhaul how citizens register to vote in US elections.