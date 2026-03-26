Trump denies "begging" for Iran deal: "I'm the opposite of desperate"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump denied being "desperate" to make a deal with Iran Thursday, as he mixed threats with diplomacy in a push to wrap up his war in the Middle East.

Trump pushed back at a recent report calling him "desperate" to seek a deal with Iran. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Holding his first cabinet meeting since the start of the joint US-Israeli operation, Trump insisted that Iran was being "beat to s**t" and was "begging" for a deal, despite Tehran's denials.

But Trump rejected reports that he was looking for an exit ramp, as oil prices soar and political pressure mounts to avoid the kind of drawn-out Middle East war he once spurned.

"I read a story today that I'm desperate to make a deal," Trump told reporters. "I'm the opposite of desperate. I don't care."

Trump has been saying for days that Iran wants to make a deal, amid growing signs he is seeking a quick end to the conflict. Iran, however, says there are no direct negotiations.

During the 90-minute televised meeting at the White House, Trump veered between repeated threats to "obliterate" Iran and claims it was on the verge of capitulating.

"They want to make a deal. The reason they want to make a deal is they have been just beat to s**t," Trump said.

Citing the original timeframe of four to six weeks that he gave shortly after the US-Israeli offensive began on February 28, Trump said "we're extremely, really, a lot ahead of schedule."

The US leader said Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a "present" to show it was serious about negotiations to end the war.

But he then said that taking control of Iran's oil was an "option," as the US effectively did with Venezuela after toppling Nicolás Maduro, who appeared in a US court on Thursday.