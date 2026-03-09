New details emerge about 13-year-old alleged Epstein victim who accused Trump of rape

Washington DC - A new report verified details found within an FBI report released as part of the Jeffrey Epstein that detailed historical sexual assault allegations made by a 13-year-old against President Donald Trump .

Reports have verified details surrounding President Donald Trump's alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1984. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

The Post and Courier compared details shared by the woman to publicly available information about her family background, life, and legal cases, as well as information regarding a known Epstein business associate.

While accusations made by the alleged victim still remain unproven, the report suggests that she was truthful about a number of key pieces of information regarding her life and links with Epstein.

The woman accused Trump of forcing her to commit a sexual act in 1984 while traveling to New York or New Jersey with Epstein, decades before the extent of his crimes was discovered.

She told the FBI that she was regularly under pressure to recruit other young girls to "come party" with Epstein and his friends.

Her account includes allegations of rape, use of drugs and alcohol, and shocking violence, including hair-pulling and regular beatings.

"Trump unzipped his pants and put [her] head, 'down to his penis,'" one FBI interview released by the Department of Justice claims. "[She] 'bit the s*** out it.' Trump struck and said words to the effect of, 'get this little b**** the hell out of here.'"

These same allegations were also reported to the FBI in 2019 by a friend of the woman and circulated in an internal email within the bureau.