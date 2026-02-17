Trump calls Cuba a "failed nation" as GOP attacks Mexico for sending life-saving aid

Washington DC - As MAGA Republicans criticized Mexico for sending life-saving aid, President Donald Trump called Cuba a "failed nation" and suggested that Havana try to make a deal with the US.

President Donald Trump referred to Cuba as a "failed nation" during comments to reporters aboard Air Force One. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"Cuba is, right now, a failed nation, and they don't even have jet fuel for airplanes to take off there," Trump told a gaggle of reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. "They're clogging up their runway."

"They should absolutely make a deal because it's really a humanitarian threat," he continued. "We'll see how it all turns out, but Cuba and us, we are talking."

"In the meantime, there's an embargo, there's no oil, there's no money, there's no anything," he said.

When asked if the US would oust Cuba's government, as Washington did when it raided Venezuela and abducted President Nicolás Maduro, Trump said, "I don't think that will be necessary."

Cuba is facing major fuel shortages and blackouts as the US government continues to block any sale or transportation of oil to the island nation.

As a result, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has warned of a rapidly developing "humanitarian crisis" and last week sent more than 800 tons of critical life-saving aid to Cuba.

Trump has threatened to launch 100% tariffs against any country that supplies Cuba with oil, effectively threatening Sheinbaum's government with severe sanctions if it steps in to help the island nation.

GOP Representative Carlos Gimenez doubled down on Trump's threats on Monday, writing on X that "we will be seeking concrete actions against any & every country that undermines US policy against the murderous regime."