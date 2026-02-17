Trump rages after Newsom signs massive clean energy pact with the UK

Washington DC - President Donald Trump steamed with rage after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a historic clean energy pact, including collaboration on offshore wind farms, with the UK.

President Donald Trump (r.) raged against Gavin Newsom after the California governor signed a clean energy deal with the UK. © Collage: IMAGO/Frank Turetzek & AFP/Mandel Ngan

Newsom signed a memorandum of understanding alongside UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in London on Monday, pledging to collaborate on clean energy technologies such as offshore wind turbines.

The pact will grant UK firms access to the Californian energy market, allowing greater collaboration on the production of clean energy in the state.

According to a statement from the UK government, the MOU serves to "strengthen cooperation on clean energy, climate, and the environment, to speed up the rollout of technologies that cut bills for families, reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets, and protect the natural environment."

"This government's clean energy mission is about taking back control of our energy to cut bills, create jobs, and tackle the climate crisis," Miliband said.

In a statement, Newsom declared that California "is the best place in America to invest in a clean economy because we set clear goals and we deliver."

"We deepened our partnership with the United Kingdom on climate action and welcomed nearly a billion dollars in clean tech investment," he continued.

"California will continue showing the world how we can turn innovation and ambition into climate action."