Trump calls AOC and Gavin Newsom "incompetent" after high-profile Munich appearances
Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a swing at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Governor Gavin Newsom over their appearances at the 2026 Munich Security Conference (MSC 2026).
"I watched AOC answering questions in Munich – this was not a good look for the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.
"I watched Gavin 'Newscum' answering questions in Munich, and this was a bad look for our country."
"These two people are incompetent," he continued. "At least Hillary is competent. She's just 'Trump deranged.'"
Trump was referring to both Newsom's and AOC's various appearances at MSC 2026, which saw them both rail against his administration and position themselves for a potential presidential run in 2028.
Newsom called Trump's climate policy "doubling down on stupid" and continued his habit of hammering the president on the world stage, something he'd also done at the World Economic Forum in January.
"Never in the history of the United States of America has there been a more destructive president than the current occupant of the White House," Newsom declared.
"I watched the other two speaking and answering basic questions," Trump said of Newsom and AOC on Air Force One. "Gavin has destroyed California, and AOC, I never really got to know; I never heard her speak very much."
In a post on Truth Social released shortly before his press conference on Air Force One, Trump also took the opportunity to slam his political foes and praise his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.
"Marco was fantastic in Munich!" Trump said. "AOC and Newscum were an embarrassment to our nation. For one thing, they shouldn't be talking badly about the USA, especially on 'foreign soil.'"
"They made fools of themselves, and always will! Crooked Hillary merely showed her anger and Trump Derangement. Really bad representatives of our now very successful country!"
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns of an "age of authoritarianism" under Trump
AOC made a splash on multiple panels across MSC 2026, warning of an "age of authoritarianism" and doubling down on her criticisms of the Trump administration and its foreign policy.
Speaking on Friday, AOC outlined her "alternative vision" for a more left-wing US foreign policy, condemning Trump's abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his threats against Greenland.
She slammed Trump for supporting Israel in its violent bombardment and starvation of Gaza, which multiple international organizations have declared a genocide and ethnic cleansing campaign.
AOC said that Trump and Rubio are looking to "withdraw the United States from the entire world so that we can turn into an age of authoritarianism."
She declared that they intend to "carve out a world where Donald Trump can command the Western Hemisphere and Latin America as his personal sandbox, where Putin can saber rattle around Europe and try to bully our own allies there."
"Whether it is kidnapping a foreign head of state, whether it is threatening our allies to colonize Greenland, or whether it is looking the other way in a genocide, hypocrisies are vulnerabilities, and they threaten democracies globally," AOC said.
After her appearances at MSC 2026, AOC rapidly became the victim of a smear campaign against her by right-wing news and Trump allies, who clung to a number of minor vocal stumbles as evidence of her incompetence.
"They started answering questions," Trump said, referring to a clip that has made the rounds on social media in which AOC stumbles over the answer to a question. "She had no idea what was happening!"
"She had no idea how to answer, you know, very important questions concerning the world, but she can't answer questions concerning New York City, either," Trump added.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Angela Weiss, AFP/Alexandra Beier & AFP/Mandel Ngan