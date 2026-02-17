Trump calls AOC and Gavin Newsom "incompetent" after high-profile Munich appearances

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a swing at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Governor Gavin Newsom over their appearances at the 2026 Munich Security Conference (MSC 2026).

President Donald Trump (r) was angered by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l) and California Governor Gavin Newsom's (c) MSC 2026 appearances. © Collage: AFP/Angela Weiss, AFP/Alexandra Beier & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"I watched AOC answering questions in Munich – this was not a good look for the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

"I watched Gavin 'Newscum' answering questions in Munich, and this was a bad look for our country."

"These two people are incompetent," he continued. "At least Hillary is competent. She's just 'Trump deranged.'"

Trump was referring to both Newsom's and AOC's various appearances at MSC 2026, which saw them both rail against his administration and position themselves for a potential presidential run in 2028.

Newsom called Trump's climate policy "doubling down on stupid" and continued his habit of hammering the president on the world stage, something he'd also done at the World Economic Forum in January.

"Never in the history of the United States of America has there been a more destructive president than the current occupant of the White House," Newsom declared.

"I watched the other two speaking and answering basic questions," Trump said of Newsom and AOC on Air Force One. "Gavin has destroyed California, and AOC, I never really got to know; I never heard her speak very much."

In a post on Truth Social released shortly before his press conference on Air Force One, Trump also took the opportunity to slam his political foes and praise his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

"Marco was fantastic in Munich!" Trump said. "AOC and Newscum were an embarrassment to our nation. For one thing, they shouldn't be talking badly about the USA, especially on 'foreign soil.'"

"They made fools of themselves, and always will! Crooked Hillary merely showed her anger and Trump Derangement. Really bad representatives of our now very successful country!"