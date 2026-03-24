Trump sued by architects and preservationists over Kennedy Center takeover

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is facing a new lawsuit over his unauthorized renovations of the historic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

On Monday, a group of architects and preservationists filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump over his unauthorized renovations of the Kennedy Center. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to The Washington Post, a coalition of eight leading architecture and historic-preservation organizations filed the suit in federal court on Monday against Trump, his administration, and the center itself.

The suit asks the court to pause "any further work" on the center and to force Trump to obtain the required congressional approval for the changes.

"Demolition, new construction, major reconstruction, major renovation, or major aesthetic transformation of the Kennedy Center would permanently destroy historic fabric, degrade the monumental core's vistas and public grounds, and compromise the Kennedy Center's memorial purpose and architectural integrity, causing permanent, irreversible harm that no subsequent remedy can fully undo," the suit argues.

Last February, Trump took over the center, fired its board, handpicked their replacements, and made himself the chair – all because he believed it had become too "woke" under previous leadership.

He then trolled his critics by renaming it the "Trump-Kennedy Center" – a move that angered numerous members of the Kennedy family.

Recently, the president announced he would be closing down the center for two years while renovations are completed.

The coalition that filed the suit is planning to seek a preliminary injunction that would halt any changes to the site until the requirements are fulfilled.