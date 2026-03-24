Trump caught casting mail-in ballot in Florida election while seeking to ban it

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump recently cast a mail-in ballot for a special election in Florida – despite his aggressive calls for it to be outlawed .

Florida records show that President Donald Trump recently casted a mail-in ballot though he has been condemning the practice for years. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, Palm Beach County records show that election officials have received and counted a mail-in vote cast by the president – even though on Monday he described the practice as "cheating" and called on elected officials to "do something about it."

In recent years, Trump has flip-flopped on the issue of mail-in voting.

He repeatedly pushed misinformation to support his opposition to the practice, including claims that mail-in ballots lead to rampant fraud.

He has even falsely claimed that the US is the only country that uses it, when in reality, dozens of other nations do so too.

But in September 2024, while running against Democrat Kamala Harris, he urged his MAGA base to use any means to re-elect him, including mail-in voting.

And now, he has publicly revived his opposition to garner support for the SAVE America Act – a massive elections overhaul bill that Republicans are pushing ahead of the November midterms – even though the resolution itself would not outlaw mail-in voting.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson argued that "universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it's highly susceptible to fraud."