"Strait of Trump": Is Trump campaigning to rename Iran's Strait of Hormuz?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday insisted Iran must open up the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic to make a peace deal – and dubbed the crucial waterway the "Strait of Trump."

A navy vessel is seen sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world's oil and gas passes on March 1, 2026. © SAHAR AL ATTAR / AFP

Trump, who has renamed several buildings in Washington after himself during his second term, said his comment was a "mistake" but then added that "there's no accidents with me."

Repeating his claims that Tehran is ready to make a deal despite its denials, the 79-year-old US leader said that talks were underway to negotiate an end to the month-long conflict.

Trump added that Iran was "on the run" and reiterated assertions that Tehran's leadership, navy, air force, and nuclear program had all suffered significant damage.

"We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up," Trump told a Saudi-backed FII Priority investment forum in Miami.

"They have to open up the Strait of Trump – I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake."

Trump said the media would pounce upon the comment, but then added, "There's no accidents with me, not too many."

He also talked about how he had ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" shortly after returning to power.

During a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump said it was "an option" to take control of Iran's oil as the US has effectively done with Venezuela – despite the fact that the war is still raging.

Republican Trump, who rose to fame as a property tycoon with his name plastered across his own skyscrapers, made similar teasing comments before renaming Washington's Kennedy Center the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

A peace institute in Washington was also renamed after Trump last year.