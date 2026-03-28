Life after Trump: Do Republicans want Vance or Rubio to take the reins next?

Washington DC - For a decade, President Donald Trump has been the gravitational force of the American right, but at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference a pressing question is animating conversations in the hallways: who comes next?

The question of who will succeed Trump as the leader of the Republican Party was a focus at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At what is billed as the world's largest conservative meeting, there is no clear consensus – but an early contest is taking shape.

For the first time in years, the 79-year-old second-term president is skipping the conference – typically held in Washington, but this year staged in the Dallas suburbs – allowing other Republican stars to step out of his shadow.

Across conversations with attendees, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood out as the main contenders to lead a post-Trump Republican Party, with support split in a race that remains wide open.

Polling suggests Vance holds a comfortable national lead among Republican voters.

But on the ground in Texas, the divide appeared more even – with roughly half backing Vance and a significant share favoring Rubio or considering him at least as capable.

"I have the utmost confidence in both JD Vance and Marco Rubio to lead the country," said Suzy Phillips (68), a retired nurse from Dallas.

"They would be my top two."