Trump hits multiple medical schools with admissions investigations

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have launched new investigations into several universities over their medical school admissions process.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's administration launched investigations into three medical schools over their admission processes. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, the Department of Justice on Wednesday sent letters to Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego regarding probes into "possible race discrimination in medical school admissions."

The letter demanded that the institutions turn over extensive lists of data from the past seven years by April 24, or risk losing essential federal funding.



One source said the data requested includes applicants' test scores, home ZIP codes, and any familial relationships to alumni or ties to university donors.

That same day, Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ's assistant attorney general for civil rights, shared an X post that included an image of her signing one of the letters, along with the caption, "Another day in paradise!"

The news comes as Trump and his administration have targeted several major universities in his second term, demanding they get rid of any policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. They have also targeted universities, such as Harvard, for allowing pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

The Times noted that the administration's attacks on medical schools are "more pronounced," as their admissions are far less than those of undergraduate programs.