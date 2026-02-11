Zohran Mamdani appoints three "exceptional leaders" to key NYC agencies

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced three more appointments to key New York City agencies.

From l. to r.: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed Dr. Lisa Scott-McKenzie, Nisha Agarwal, and Lisa Gelobter to key roles in city agencies. © Screenshot/X/@NYCMayor

Lisa Gelobter has been named New York City's chief technology officer and commissioner of the Office of Technology and Innovation.

The tEQuitable founder previously served in the Obama administration as the US Department of Education's chief digital service officer. She has also worked as interim chief digital officer at BET Networks.

Nisha Agarwal has been appointed commissioner of the Mayor's Office for People With Disabilities.

Before joining the Mamdani administration, Agarwal was executive director for policy and communications at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Division of Mental Hygiene. She also served as deputy executive director for impact and a senior advisor at the International Refugee Assistance Project, and led the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs during the Bill de Blasio administration.

Dr. Lisa Scott-McKenzie, previously the chief operating officer at New York City Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, will serve as commissioner of the New York City Department for the Aging.