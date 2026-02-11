ICE officers allegedly ram couple's car and demand to see papers in shocking video

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A video shows ICE agents in Minneapolis demanding to see papers from two US citizens after allegedly ramming their car.

ICE officers reportedly rammed a couple in Minneapolis and then proceeded to demand to see their papers. © AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Footage from Status Coup shows the moments after a Minneapolis resident and her husband were allegedly rear-ended by ICE while they were parked and waiting to give someone a ride home.

"We'd been parked on that spot, on a quiet residential street with no activity, for like ten minutes," the woman, identified only as Nadine, told reporter Tina-Desiree Berg. "Then suddenly, out of nowhere, our car is slammed into from the back."

"We both got whiplash, and it was like, 'Whoa, what just happened?' and within a second or two, another couple is diagonal at us from the side, and there's a car diagonally in front of us," she added.

Nadine immediately started recording and confronted the ICE officers over the damage to her car. In response, the agents demanded to see documentation for her husband, who is Latino.

"We're citizens; there's no reason to carry [ID]," Nadine can be heard saying in the video.

Her husband eventually provides documentation and asks for insurance information.

Nadine claimed that the ICE officers didn't know how to proceed and started asking questions about her husband's visa and where he comes from.

The video goes on to show Nadine asking the ICE officers to identify themselves, which they refused.